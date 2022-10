I. Situation Overview

On 02 October 2022 at around 8:45 PM, several houses in Dinas, Zamboanga del Sur were struck by fallen trees that were uprooted due to strong winds brought by localized thunderstorm.

Source: DSWD Field Office (FO) IX

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 12 families or 60 persons were affected in Dinas, Zamboanga del Sur (see Table 1).