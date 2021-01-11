DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Storm Surge in Brgy. Poblacion, New Washington, Aklan as of 09 January 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

As per PAGASA Regional Weather Forecast issued on 01 December 2020 at 5:00 AM, the Northeast Monsoon (Amihan) was affecting the Northern and Central Luzon including the rest of the Visayas Region particularly affecting the Municipality of New Washington in Aklan as it experienced partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms. Moderate to strong winds from the Northeast to Northwest with moderate to rough seas were also observed. To note, a wave surge estimated at about 2.5m has occurred on 30 November to 01 December 2020. This occurrence significantly damaged the foundation of several houses near the shoreline.

Source: DSWD-FO VI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 38 families or 115 persons were affected in Brgy. Poblacion, New Washington, Aklan

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Outside Evacuation Center

A total of 12 families or 35 persons sought shelter with their relatives and/or friends

III. Damaged Houses

There were 31 damaged houses; of which, 9 were totally damaged and 22 were partially damaged