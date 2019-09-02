02 Sep 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on Southwest Monsoon enhanced by LPA as of 01 September 2019, 4PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 01 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (267.49 KB)

SUMMARY

At 3:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Depression " Kabayan" was estimated based on all available data at 335°km West Northwest° of Aparri, Cagayan or at 300 km West of Calayan, Cagayan (19.2°N, 118.6°E) with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h. It is moving West at 20 km/h. Meanwhile another Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 625 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur (8.9°N, 132.0°E). Southwest Monsoon affecting the western section of Luzon.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 2,866 families or 9,597 persons were affected in 42 barangays, and 3 cities/municipalities in Region I (see Table 1).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.