DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on Southwest Monsoon enhanced by LPA as of 01 September 2019, 4PM

SUMMARY

At 3:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Depression " Kabayan" was estimated based on all available data at 335°km West Northwest° of Aparri, Cagayan or at 300 km West of Calayan, Cagayan (19.2°N, 118.6°E) with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h. It is moving West at 20 km/h. Meanwhile another Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 625 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur (8.9°N, 132.0°E). Southwest Monsoon affecting the western section of Luzon.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 2,866 families or 9,597 persons were affected in 42 barangays, and 3 cities/municipalities in Region I (see Table 1).