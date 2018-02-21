21 Feb 2018

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Social Disorganization in Surigao del Sur as of 26 January 2018, 8PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 26 Jan 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (306.87 KB)

SUMMARY

Since 23 January 2018, there has been continuous military operations in the hinterland areas of Surigao del Sur, namely: Lianga and San Agustin.

Number of Affected Families / Persons
To date, 91 families or 442 persons have been affected in Surigao del Sur (see Table 1).

Status of Displaced Families/Persons
At present, all 91 families or 442 persons are staying with their relatives/friends (see Table 2).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.