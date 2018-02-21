DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Social Disorganization in Surigao del Sur as of 26 January 2018, 8PM

SUMMARY

Since 23 January 2018, there has been continuous military operations in the hinterland areas of Surigao del Sur, namely: Lianga and San Agustin.

Number of Affected Families / Persons

To date, 91 families or 442 persons have been affected in Surigao del Sur (see Table 1).

Status of Displaced Families/Persons

At present, all 91 families or 442 persons are staying with their relatives/friends (see Table 2).