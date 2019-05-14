14 May 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Social Disorganization in Surallah, South Cotabato as of 10 May 2019, 4PM

SUMMARY

On 23 March 2019, families from Sitio Holon, Brgy.Colongulo, Surallah, South Cotabato were displaced due to land conflict.

Source: DSWD-Field Office XII

1. Status of Affected Families/ Persons

A total of 73 families or 365 persons were affected by the social disorganization in 1 barangay in Surallah, South Cotabato (see Table 1).

2. Status of Displaced Families/Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

20 families or 100 persons are currently taking shelter in Colongulo Gymnasium evacuation center (see Table 2)

b. Outside Evacuation Center

There were 53 families or 265 persons are temporarily staying with friends and/or relatives (see Table 3).

