DSWD DROMIC Report #1 Social Disorganization in Polomolok, South Cotabato as of 27 July 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 24 July 2021, affected families at Purok 1, 2, and 6 of Barangay Lapu and Purok Datu Tinimbang of Barangay Bentung in Polomolok, South Cotabato were displaced and forced to vacate their residences due to the presence of alleged armed group.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 341 families or 1,705 persons were affected in Polomolok, South Cotabato (see Table 1)

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 112 families or 560 persons sought temporary shelter in two (2) evacuation centers (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 229 families or 1,145 persons have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).

c. Total Displaced Population

A total of 341 families or 1,705 persons are displaced in Polomolok, South (see Table 4).