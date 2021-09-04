DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Social Disorganization in Pikit, North Cotabato as of 03 September 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 25 August 2021, a crossfire incident transpired between the warring families in the barangays of Batuwalan, Dalingaoen, Balatican, and Nunguan of Pikit, North Cotabato resulting to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) XII

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 336 families or 1,506 persons were affected in Pikit, North Cotabato (see Table 1).