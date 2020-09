SUMMARY

On 13 September 2020 at around 7 PM, families from Brgy. West Patadon, Matalam, North Cotabato were displaced due to conflict between the two unidentified armed groups.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

There are 45 families or 225 persons affected in Brgy. West Patadon, Matalam, North Cotabato (see Table 1).