DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Social Disorganization in Maguindanao as of 20 February 2019, 4PM
SUMMARY
On 11 February 2019, an encounter occurred between two unidentified armed groups at Brgy. Upper Lasangan and Brgy. Lumbao in the Municipality of General Salipada K. Pendatun
Source: DSWD-Field Office XII
1. Status of Affected Families/ Persons
520 families or 2,600 persons were affected by the social disorganization in Brgy. Upper Lasangan and Brgy. Lumbao, General Salipada K. Pendatun, Maguindanao. (see Table 1).