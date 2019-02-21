21 Feb 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Social Disorganization in Maguindanao as of 20 February 2019, 4PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 20 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (251.79 KB)

SUMMARY

On 11 February 2019, an encounter occurred between two unidentified armed groups at Brgy. Upper Lasangan and Brgy. Lumbao in the Municipality of General Salipada K. Pendatun

Source: DSWD-Field Office XII

1. Status of Affected Families/ Persons

520 families or 2,600 persons were affected by the social disorganization in Brgy. Upper Lasangan and Brgy. Lumbao, General Salipada K. Pendatun, Maguindanao. (see Table 1).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.