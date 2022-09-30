DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Social Disorganization in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat as of 29 September 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 25 September 2022 at around 6AM, a social disorganization incident transpired along the boundary of Brgy. Datu Karon and Brgy. Tran, Lebak Sultan Kudarat. The families under the group of Commander Bayan of 14 BC and 118 BC of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) were involved in the said incident.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) XII

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 273 families or 1,365 persons are affected in two (2) barangays in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 135 families or 675 persons currently taking temporary shelter in three (3) evacuation centers in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

There are 138 families or 690 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).