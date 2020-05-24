DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Social Disorganization in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat as of 06 May 2020, 4PM

SUMMARY

On 02 May 2020, an unidentified armed group created panic and fear to the residents in Sitio Tapudi and Purok Niyog, Lebak, Sultan Kudarat by firing indiscriminately in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 835 families or 4,175 persons were affected by the social disorganization in Sitio Tapudi and Purok Niyog, Lebak, Sultan Kudarat (see Table 1).