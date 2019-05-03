DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Social Disorganization in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato as of 02 May 2019, 4PM

SUMMARY

On 19 April 2019 at around 10:00 A.M, families from Sitios Kumilat, Kisayan and Molmol of Brgy. Ned, Lake Sebu, South Cotabato were displaced due to Territorial Conflict or “Redo” took place in the boundary of Lake Sebu, South Cotabato and Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat.

Source: DSWD-Field Office XII

Status of Affected Families/ Persons

205 families or 660 persons were affected by the social disorganization in South Cotabato Areas. (see Table 1).