I. Situation Overview

On May 13, 2022 at around 5 AM, a shooting incident occurred in Don Carlos, Bukidnon between a group of unidentified armed men and Indigenous People (IP) claimants who are residents of the disputed area. Gunshots were exchanged resulting to five fatal casualties and one person from the IP group injured.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) X

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 37 families or 185 persons are affected in Don Carlos, Bukidnon (see Table 1).