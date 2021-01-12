Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Social Disorganization in Brgy. Sumbakil, Polomolok, South Cotabato as of 09 January 2021, 6PM

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

SUMMARY

On 20 December 2020, the Philippine National Police (PNP) served a warrant of arrest to a person who allegedly is a member of a rebel group in Purok 1, 2 and 5, Brgy. Sumbakil, Polomolok, South Cotabato. The said PNP operation caused fear to the residents resulting to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 220 families or 1,100 persons were affected in Brgy. Sumbakil, Polomolok, South Cotabato

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Inside Evacuation Center

There are 220 families or 1,100 persons taking temporary shelter at the Brgy. Sumbakil Covered Court

III. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱146,082.00 worth of assistance was provided by DSWD to the affected families

Related Content