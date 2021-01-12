DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Social Disorganization in Brgy. Sumbakil, Polomolok, South Cotabato as of 09 January 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 20 December 2020, the Philippine National Police (PNP) served a warrant of arrest to a person who allegedly is a member of a rebel group in Purok 1, 2 and 5, Brgy. Sumbakil, Polomolok, South Cotabato. The said PNP operation caused fear to the residents resulting to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 220 families or 1,100 persons were affected in Brgy. Sumbakil, Polomolok, South Cotabato

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Inside Evacuation Center

There are 220 families or 1,100 persons taking temporary shelter at the Brgy. Sumbakil Covered Court

III. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱146,082.00 worth of assistance was provided by DSWD to the affected families