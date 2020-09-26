Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Social Disorganization in Brgy. Mindupok, Maitum, Saranggani Province as of 16 September 2020, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 11 September 2020 at around 3 PM, a clash between the alleged group of Commander Pinda and group of certain “Bonde Binago” ensued in Purok Badol, Brgy. Mindupok, Maitum Saranggani Province.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

There are 111 families or 555 persons affected in Purok Badol, Brgy. Mindupok, Maitum Saranggani Province (see Table 1).

