DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Social Disorganization in Brgy. Mahagsay, Agusan del Sur as of 05 October 2020, 4PM

SUMMARY

On 25 July 2020, families from Sitio Tractor, Brgy. Magagsay, San Luis, Agusan del Sur have evacuated to Brgy. Mahagsay proper due to fear of conflicting parties in the sitio.

Source: DSWD-FO CARAGA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 61 families or 367 persons were affected by the social disorganization in Brgy. Mahagsay, Agusan del Sur (see Table 1).