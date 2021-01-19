Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Social Disorganization in Brgy. Koronadal, Polomolok, South Cotabato as of 18 January 2021, 6PM
Attachments
SUMMARY
This is the first and final report on the Social Disorganization incident that occurred at Purok 6, Brgy. Koronadal, Polomolok, South Cotabato on 13 November, 2020.
Source: DSWD-FO XII
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 120 families or 600 persons were affected by the flashflood incident in Brgy. Koronadal, Polomolok, South Cotabato
II. Cost of Assistance
A total of ₱66,000.00 worth of assistance was provided to the affected families by DSWD