DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Social Disorganization in Brgy. Dungguan, Datu Montawal, Maguindanao as of 16 October 2019, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 12 October 2019 at around 8 AM, a firefight started between two (2) unidentified groups of civilian in Brgy. Dungguan, Datu Montawal, Maguindanao.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 728 families or 3,640 persons were affected by the social disorganization in Brgy. Dungguan, Datu Montawal, Maguindanao (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Individuals

There are 728 families or 3,640 persons who are currently taking temporary shelter at three (3) evacuation centers in Brgy. Dungguan, Datu Montawal (see Table 2).