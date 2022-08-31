DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Social Disorganization in Brgy. Dunggoan, M’lang North Cotabato as of 30 August 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 28 August 2022 at around 9:00 AM, a social disorganization incident transpired in Brgy. Dunggoan, M’lang North Cotabato due to sightings of lawless elements.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) XII

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 241 families or 977 persons are affected in Brgy. Dunggoan, M’lang North Cotabato (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 125 families or 500 persons currently taking temporary shelter in the designated evacuation center of the affected barangay (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

There are 116 families or 477 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).