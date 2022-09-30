DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Social Disorganization in Brgy. Baumol, Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat as of 29 September 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 24 September 2022 at around 6:00 PM, a social disorganization incident transpired in Brgy. Baumol, Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) XII

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 120 families or 600 persons are affected in Brgy. Baumol, Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 120 families or 600 persons currently taking temporary shelter at Baumol Elementary School (see Table 2).