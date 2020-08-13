Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Social Disorganization in Barangay Macabenban, Carmen, North Cotabato as of 12 August 2020, 4PM
Attachments
SUMMARY
On 17 July 2020, a certain number of families from Barangay Macabenban, Carmen, North Cotabato were displaced due to conflict over land dispute between two (2) tribes.
Source: DSWD-FO XII
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 381 families or 1,905 persons were affected by the social disorganization in Barangay Macabenban, Carmen, North Cotabato (see Table 1).