DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on Severe Tropical Cyclone “MARING” as of 11 October 2021, 12NN

I. Situation Overview

Issued at 11 AM, 12 October 2021, SEVERE TROPICAL STORM “MARING” IS ABOUT TO EXIT THE PHILIPPINE AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY.

Heavy Rainfall:

Under the influence of the Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Severe Tropical Storm “MARING”, monsoon rains are possible over Western Visayas, MIMAROPA, and CALABARZON in the next 24 hours.

Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are highly likely especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps.

Today, heavy to intense rains are highly likely over Ilocos Region, Benguet, Ifugao, Abra, and Mountain Province. Moderate to heavy rains are highly likely over Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are likely over Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, and the rest Central Luzon.

Severe Winds:

Winds will continue to reach gale-force to storm-force strength within any of the areas where Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) #2 is in effect. This may result in generally light to moderate damage to structures and vegetation.

Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale conditions) with higher gusts will continue within any of the areas where TCWS #1 is currently in effect. This may generally bring up to very light damage to structures and vegetation.