DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on Northeast Monsoon Enhanced by Tropical Depression “VICKY” as of 20 December 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

Issued on 20 December 2020 at 5PM, TROPICAL DEPRESSION "VICKY" IS NOW OUTSIDE THE PHILIPPINE AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY AND IS HEADING TOWARDS KALAYAAN ISLANDS.

Strong winds: Strong breeze to near gale conditions will be experienced over the Kalayaan Islands due to the passage of the tropical depression. Moreover, gusty conditions are also likely over most of Luzon, especially in coastal and mountainous areas, due to the surge of the Northeast Monsoon.

Heavy rainfall: The combined effects of the Tail-End of a Frontal System (Shear Line) and Tropical Depression VICKY will bring: Until tonight: Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over mainland Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region, northern portion of Palawan including Calamian Islands, and Kalayaan Islands. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Babuyan Islands and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region. Tomorrow: Moderate to heavy rains over Babuyan Islands, mainland Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, and the northern portion of Quezon. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Batanes, Kalayaan Islands, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region

Flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged periods of rainfall, especially in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards and in localities that received significant antecedent rainfall over the past couple of days or weeks. Adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels. PAGASA Regional Services Divisions may issue local thunderstorm/rainfall advisories and heavy rainfall warnings in their respective areas of responsibility while the Hydrometeorology Division and River Basin Flood Forecasting and Warning Centers may issue general flood advisories and river basin flood advisories/bulletins as appropriate.

At 4:00 PM today, the center of Tropical Depression "VICKY" was estimated based on all available data at 70 km Southeast of Kalayaan, Palawan (OUTSIDE PAR) (10.6 °N, 114.6 °E )

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 2,379 families or 9,419 persons were affected in 41 barangays in Region II

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 639 families or 2,303 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 33 evacuation centers in Region II

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 79 families or 237 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends in Region II