Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Mw 6.2 Earthquake Incident in Sarangani, Davao Occidental as of 30 December 2020, 6PM

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Situation Overview

On 16 December 2020 at 07:21 AM, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of of Sarangani, Davao Occidental (04.87°N, 125.43°E - 060 km S 01° E) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 20 km.

Date/Time: 16 Dec 2020 - 07:21 AM

Reported Intensities:

Intensity VI- Sarangani, Davao Occidental
Intensity V - General Santos City, South Cotabato
Intensity IV - Kiamba, Alabel, Maasim, Glan, Malungon and Malapatan Sarangani; Lebak, Sultan Kudarat; Datu Blah Sinsuat, Maguindanao; Koronadal City, Polomolok, Tampakan and Tupi and Banga, South Cotabato
Intensity III - Maitum, Sarangani; Cotabato City, Maguindanao; Davao City; Kidapawan City, North Cotabato; Tantangan and Santo Nino, Norala, Surallah, T’Boli, Lake Sebu, South Cotabato; Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat; Digos City and Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur
Intensity II - Columbio, Sultan Kudarat; Tacurong City, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat; Magpet, North Cotabato; Tulanan and Kabacan, Cotabato
Intensity I - Zamboanga City

Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity V - Gen. Santos City, South Cotabato
Intensity IV - Kiamba, Malungon, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato; Koronadal City, South Cotabato
Intensity III - Kidapawan City, North Cotabato; Alabel, Saranggani
Intensity II- Zamboanga City

Expecting Damage: YES

Expecting Aftershocks: YES

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 26 families or 130 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 3 barangays in Sarangani, Davao Occidental (see Table 1).

Related Content