DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Mw 6.2 Earthquake Incident in Sarangani, Davao Occidental as of 30 December 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 16 December 2020 at 07:21 AM, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of of Sarangani, Davao Occidental (04.87°N, 125.43°E - 060 km S 01° E) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 20 km.

Date/Time: 16 Dec 2020 - 07:21 AM

Reported Intensities:

Intensity VI- Sarangani, Davao Occidental

Intensity V - General Santos City, South Cotabato

Intensity IV - Kiamba, Alabel, Maasim, Glan, Malungon and Malapatan Sarangani; Lebak, Sultan Kudarat; Datu Blah Sinsuat, Maguindanao; Koronadal City, Polomolok, Tampakan and Tupi and Banga, South Cotabato

Intensity III - Maitum, Sarangani; Cotabato City, Maguindanao; Davao City; Kidapawan City, North Cotabato; Tantangan and Santo Nino, Norala, Surallah, T’Boli, Lake Sebu, South Cotabato; Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat; Digos City and Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur

Intensity II - Columbio, Sultan Kudarat; Tacurong City, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat; Magpet, North Cotabato; Tulanan and Kabacan, Cotabato

Intensity I - Zamboanga City

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity V - Gen. Santos City, South Cotabato

Intensity IV - Kiamba, Malungon, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato; Koronadal City, South Cotabato

Intensity III - Kidapawan City, North Cotabato; Alabel, Saranggani

Intensity II- Zamboanga City

Expecting Damage: YES

Expecting Aftershocks: YES

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 26 families or 130 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 3 barangays in Sarangani, Davao Occidental (see Table 1).