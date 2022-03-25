Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Mw 5.3 Earthquake Incident in Burauen, Leyte as of 24 March 2022, 6PM

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Situation Overview

On 21 March 2022 at 12:39 AM, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Burauen, Leyte (0.95°N, 124.80°E - 010 km S 77°W) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 004 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of Burauen, Leyte.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

There were 41 families or 205 persons affected by the earthquake incident in three (3) barangays in Region VIII (see Table 1).

Related Content