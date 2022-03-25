DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Mw 5.3 Earthquake Incident in Burauen, Leyte as of 24 March 2022, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 21 March 2022 at 12:39 AM, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Burauen, Leyte (0.95°N, 124.80°E - 010 km S 77°W) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 004 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of Burauen, Leyte.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

There were 41 families or 205 persons affected by the earthquake incident in three (3) barangays in Region VIII (see Table 1).