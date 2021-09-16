DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Landslide Incident in Brgys. Pasu-jungao and Caridad, Hamtic, Antique as of 15 September 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 10 September 2021 at around 3:00 PM, a Landslide Incident occurred Brgys.

Pasu-jungao and Caridad, Hamtic, Antique. Caused by the heavy rainfall.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) VI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

There are 37 families or 100 persons affected in Brgys. Pasu-jungao and Caridad, Hamtic, Antique (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 36 families or 96 persons currently taking temporary shelter inside the Pili Elementary School (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are one (1) family or four (4) persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).

c. Total Displaced Population

There are 37 families or 100 persons temporarily staying either in evacuation centers or with their relatives and/or friends in Hamtic, Antique (see Table 4).