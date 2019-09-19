19 Sep 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Landslide Incident in Brgy. Mercedes, Catbalogan City, Samar as of 18 September 2019, 6PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 18 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (225.73 KB)

SUMMARY

On 17 September 2019 at around 12:00 NN, a landslide incident occurred in Brgy. Mercedes, Catbalogan City, Samar. On 11 September 2019, forced evacuation was undertaken by the City Government of Catbalogan City to 40 families as portions of the slope protection wall in the incident site have shown cracks which eventually caused the structure to collapse.

Source: DSWD-FO VIII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

There are 47 families or 177 persons who were affected by the landslide incident in Brgy. Mercedes, Catbalogan City, Samar (see Table 1).

