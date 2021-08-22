DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Landslide Incident in Brgy. Loacan, Itogon, Benguet as of 21 August 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 17 August 2021 at around 10:45 AM, a landslide incident occurred at Antamok River, Loacan, Itogon, Benguet affecting 123 families in the area. On the other hand, no damaged houses were reported.

Source: DSWD-FO CAR

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

There are 123 families or 800 persons affected by the landslide incident in Brgy. Loacana, Itogon, Benguet (see Table 1).