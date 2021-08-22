Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Landslide Incident in Brgy. Loacan, Itogon, Benguet as of 21 August 2021, 6PM

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

I. Situation Overview

On 17 August 2021 at around 10:45 AM, a landslide incident occurred at Antamok River, Loacan, Itogon, Benguet affecting 123 families in the area. On the other hand, no damaged houses were reported.

Source: DSWD-FO CAR

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

There are 123 families or 800 persons affected by the landslide incident in Brgy. Loacana, Itogon, Benguet (see Table 1).

Related Content