DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Landslide Incident in Brgy. Carabalan, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental as of 20 September 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 16 September 2022 at around 5 AM, a landslide incident occurred at Sitio Tugas, Brgy. Carabalan, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental due to heavy rains brought by the Southwest Monsoon. This resulted to a roadblock which limits the mobility of the affected residents and private and public vehicles.

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 76 families or 304 persons are affected in Brgy. Carabalan, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental (see Table 1).

