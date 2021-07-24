Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #1 Landslide Incident in Brgy. Atiotes, Tobias Fornier, Antique as of 23 July 2021, 6PM
I. Situation Overview
On 19 July 2021, due to continuous rain brought about by Southwest Monsoon and enhanced by TD Fabian, a landslide incident occurred in Brgy. Atiotes, Tobias Fornier, Antique.
Source: DSWD-FO VI
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
A total of five (5) families or ten (10) persons were affected by the Tension Cracks due to Impending Landslide in Brgy. Atiotes, Tobias Fornier, Antique (see Table 1).