Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Landslide incident in Barangay Gohang, Banaue, Ifugao as of 05 March 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 02 March 2021 at around 10:00PM, a heavy rains was experienced in the municipality of Banaue that led to a landslide incident in Sitio Proper, Barangay Gohang, Banaue, Ifugao.

Source: DSWD-FO CAR

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 40 families or 175 persons were affected by flashflood and landslide incident in one (1) Barangay in Region CAR (see Table 1).

