DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Heavy Rainfall Accompanied with Strong Wind in Surallah, South Cotabato as of 19 August 2020, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 11 August 2020, heavy rainfall associated with strong wind hit the four (4) barangays of Surallah, South Cotabato, namely: Brgy. Dajay, Brgy. Talahik, Brgy. Moloy, and Brgy. Libertad which resulted to the displacement of families and brought damages to their houses.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

There were 75 families or 375 persons affected in 4 barangays in Surallah, South Cotabato (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Outside Evacuation Center

There are 4 families or 20 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 2).

III. Damaged Houses

There were 75 damaged houses; of which, 53 were totally damaged and 22 were partially damaged see Table 3).