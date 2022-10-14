DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Hailstorm in Benguet as of 13 October 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 09 October 2022, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers brought by localized thunderstorms that might cause flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms in Metro Manila and the rest of country. In the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), the Municipalities of Atok and Tublay, and Baguio City in Benguet experienced a hailstorm accompanied by heavy rains and strong winds.

The weather condition in Benguet resulted in agricultural damages in Tublay and had impacts on the livelihood of local vendors who were set along Session Road in Baguio City.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Weather Bulletin & DSWD Field Office (FO) CAR

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 133 families or 380 persons are affected in two (2) Barangays in Benguet (see Table 1).