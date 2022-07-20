DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding Incident in Tabuk City, Kalinga as of 19 July 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 17 July 2022, the province of Kalinga experienced partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms that will bring possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains caused by the Southwest Monsoon/ Localized thunderstorms that resulted to a flooding incident in Tabuk City.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Bulletin and DSWD Field Office (FO) CAR

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 41 families or 135 persons are affected in two (2) barangays in Tabuk City, Kalinga (see Table 1).