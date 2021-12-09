DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding Incident in Surigao del Sur and Surigao del Norte as of 08 December 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 05 December 2021, the provinces of Surigao del Sur and Surigao del Norte experienced big waves due to strong to gale force winds associated with northeast monsoon. This has caused flooding to the affected areas that resulted to the displacement of families and individuals living near the shoreline.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) Caraga

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 123 families or 590 persons were affected in two (2) barangays in Surigao del Sur and Surigao del Norte see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Center

A total of 31 families or 111 persons sought temporary shelter in three (3) evacuation centers (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

A total of 92 families or 479 persons have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).

c. Total Displaced Population

A total of 123 families or 590 persons were displaced in Caraga Region (see Table 4).