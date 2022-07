I. Situation Overview

On 21 July 2022 at around 5PM, a flooding incident occurred due to localized thunderstorms in six barangays in the Municipality of Sto. Tomas, Davao Del Norte

Source: PAGASA Weather Bulletin and DSWD Field Office (FO) XI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

There are 1,371 families or 4,470 persons affected in six (6) barangays in Sto.

Tomas, Davao Del Norte (see Table 1).