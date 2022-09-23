DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding Incident in Region III as of 22 September 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

The existence of the Pampanga River system and its tributaries in Luzon, which traverse along several cities and municipalities across the Central Luzon, causes tidal and fluvial flooding in these areas especially during rainy season.

On 05 September 2022, a fluvial flooding was monitored in the Municipalities of Calumpit, Bulacan and Masantol, Pampanga affecting thousands of families living in these areas. On 06 September 2022, the Municipality of Macabebe, Pampanga also experienced the same situation.

Source: DSWD Field Office (FO) III

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 32,706 families or 142,070 persons are affected in 41 barangays in Region III (see Table 1).