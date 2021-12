I. Situation Overview

On 27 December 2021, Oriental Mindoro experienced flooding due to continuous heavy rains caused by the Shear Line or Northeast Monsoon.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) MIMAROPA

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 10,901 families or 54,405 persons were affected in thirty-five (35) barangays in Oriental Mindoro (see Table 1).