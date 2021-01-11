DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding Incident in Negros Occidental as of 10 January 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 08 January 2021, a flooding incident occurred in low-lying areas of Silay City, Victorias City, Sagay City, Cadiz City and E.B. Magalona brought by the the tail-end of a frontal system

Source: DSWD-FO VI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 7,640 families or 37,830 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 48 Barangays in Negros Occidental.

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Inside Evacuation Center

A total of 42 families or 185 persons are currently taking temporary shelter in three (3) evacuation centers in Enrique B. Magalona (Saravia), Negros Occidental.

III. Damaged Houses

There are 60 damaged houses; of which, 11 are totally damaged and 49 are partially damaged.

IV. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱994,000.00 worth of assistance was provided to the affected families; of which, ₱206,700.00 from DSWD and ₱787,300.00 from LGUs.