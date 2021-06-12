DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding Incident in Negros Occidental as of 09 June 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 05 June 2021, flooding incident due to continuous heavy rainfall was experienced over the province of Negros Occidental resulting to the displacement of the families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO VI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 480 families or 1,875 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 12 barangays in Negros Occidental (see Table 1).