DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding Incident in Negros Occidental as of 06 January 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 31 December 2020, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) and the tail-end of a frontal system brought heavy and prolonged rainfall over Visayas resulting to excessive flooding particularly in the province of Negros Occidental.

Source: DSWD-FO VI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 16,917 families or 81,058 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 54 Barangays in Negros Occidental (see Table 1).

