14 Jun 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding Incident in Midsayap, North Cotabato as of 11 June 2019, 12NN

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 11 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (263.81 KB)

SUMMARY

Due to the continuous heavy rainfall that started on June 3, 2019, this weather disturbance has affected families in Midsayap, North Cotabato.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 200 families or 1,000 persons were affected by the flooding incident in Midsayap, North Cotabato (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

200 families or 1,000 persons are taking temporary shelter at the Barangay Salunayan Covered Court (see Table 2).

III. Damaged Houses

A total of 8 houses were totally damaged (see table 3)

IV. Cost of Assistance Provided

A total of ₱47,600.00 worth of assistance were provided by LGU to the affected families (see Table 4).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.