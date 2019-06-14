DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding Incident in Midsayap, North Cotabato as of 11 June 2019, 12NN

SUMMARY

Due to the continuous heavy rainfall that started on June 3, 2019, this weather disturbance has affected families in Midsayap, North Cotabato.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 200 families or 1,000 persons were affected by the flooding incident in Midsayap, North Cotabato (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

200 families or 1,000 persons are taking temporary shelter at the Barangay Salunayan Covered Court (see Table 2).

III. Damaged Houses

A total of 8 houses were totally damaged (see table 3)

IV. Cost of Assistance Provided

A total of ₱47,600.00 worth of assistance were provided by LGU to the affected families (see Table 4).