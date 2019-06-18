18 Jun 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding Incident in in Maguindanao Province as of 17 June 2019, 4PM

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 17 Jun 2019
SUMMARY

The rapid change of the weather condition including the heavy rain has been experienced in some part of Maguindano Province. On 06 June 2019 and 09 June 2019, Municipalities of Datu Saibo and Sultan sa Barongis were two of the reported affected municipalities of flooding due to heavy rainfall.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 8,991 families or 44,955 persons were affected by the flooding incident in Maguindanao Province (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

There are 8,991 families or 44,955 persons are currently staying with their relatives and/or friend (see Table 2).

