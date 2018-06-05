05 Jun 2018

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding Incident in Maguindanao as of 04 June 2018, 1AM

Published on 04 Jun 2018
SUMMARY

On June 02, 2018 at around 2:00 AM, a flooding incident which was brought by continuous moderate to heavy rainshowers occurred in the Province of Maguindanao. The DSWD-ARMM has coordinated with the affected LGUs, and other stakeholders to conduct monitoring on the status of affected families.

1. Status of Affected Families/Persons

3,312 families or 16,820 persons were affected by the flooding incident (see Table 1).

2. Status of Displaced Families/Persons

Outside Evacuation Center

3,312 families or 16,820 personsare temporarily staying with relatives (see Table 2).

3. Damaged Houses

35 houses were partially damaged by the floods. (see Table 3).

