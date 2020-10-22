DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding Incident in Licab, Nueva Ecija as of 20 October 2020, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 11 October 2020, a flooding incident occurred in six (6) Barangays Aquino, Poblacion Sur, San Cristobal, San Juan, Tabing ilog and Villarosa. in Licab, Nueva Ecija due to heavy rains.

Source: DSWD-FO III

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,034 families or 4,012 persons were affected by the flashflood incident in 6 barangays in Licab, Nueva Ecija (see Table 1).