DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding Incident in Kabuntalan, Maguindanao as of 19 August 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 18 July 2022 at 4PM, cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by either the Low Pressure Area or Southwest Monsoon brought moderate to at times heavy rains to Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The continuous heavy rains in Mindanao caused the Rio Grande de Mindanao river to overflow that resulted to flooding in several riverside barangays in the Municipality of Kabuntalan, Maguindanao.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Bulletin and DSWD Field Office (FO) XII

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 4,561 families or 22,805 persons are affected in 17 barangays in Kabuntalan, Maguindanao (see Table 1).