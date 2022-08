I. Situation Overview

On 13 August 2022 at 11 PM, the Municipalities of Aurora and San Manuel in the Province of Isabela experienced flooding due to continuous heavy rains brought about by the localized thunderstorms and Southwest Monsoon.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Bulletin and DSWD Field Office (FO) II

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 1,686 families or 6,701 persons are affected in 12 barangays in Isabela Province (see Table 1).