DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding Incident Due to Localized Thunderstorms in Zamboanga del Sur as of 18 July 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 16 July 2022, a flooding incident occurred in several barangays in the municipality of Tambulig, Pagadian City and Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur due to continuous heavy rains brought by the Localized Thunderstorms affecting the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Bulletin and DSWD Field Office (FO) IX

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 1,966 families or 9,829 persons are affected in seven (7) barangays in Zamboanga del Sur (see Table 1).