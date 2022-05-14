DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding Incident due to ITCZ in Zamboanga City as of 13 May 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 11 May 2022, the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao brought heavy torrential rainfall affecting the several municipalities in Region IX.

Several barangays in Zamboanga City were submerged in flood as water level rose along riverbanks.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Bulletin and DSWD Field Office (FO IX)

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 659 families or 3,295 persons are affected in three (3) Barangays in Zamboanga City (see Table 1).