Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Report #1 on the Flooding Incident due to ITCZ in Davao Region as of 30 April, 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 27 April 2022 at around 5:30 PM, the provinces of Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro experienced flooding due to heavy rains caused by the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Bulletin and DSWD Field Office (FO) XI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 8,032 families or 25,778 persons are affected in 18 Barangays in Region XI (see Table 1).

